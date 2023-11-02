PM Modi to address rally in Kanker town of poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Thursday

Polling to the 90-member state assembly will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17. Twenty seats falling in seven districts of Maoist-hit Bastar division and Rajnandgaon, Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, Kabirdham and Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai districts will witness voting in the first phase while the remaining 70 in the second one. Votes will be counted on December 3.