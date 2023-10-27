JOIN US
Chhattisgarh

Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in four Assembly seats in poll-bound Chhattisgarh on October 28, 29

He will arrive in Raipur at 11:45 am on Saturday and proceed to Bhanupratappur constituency to address a rally at 1pm, said Sushil Anand Shukla, head of the state Congress' communication wing.
Last Updated 27 October 2023, 15:26 IST

Raipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address four public meetings in poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Saturday and Sunday, a party functionary said.

"He will address another rally in Farasgaon under Kondagaon Assembly segment, in the Bastar region, at 2:40 pm. On Sunday, he will address rallies in Rajnandgaon and Kawardha constituencies at 1 pm and 2:50 pm, respectively," Shukla said.

These four seats are among the 20 that will go to polls in the first phase on November 7.

Elections to the remaining 70 seats in the 90-member Assembly will take place on November 17, while votes will be counted on December 3.

(Published 27 October 2023, 15:26 IST)
