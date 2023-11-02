Three villagers killed by Naxalites in poll-bound Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district: Police

Citing initial inputs, the police said that Kulle Katlami (35), Manoj Kovachi (22) and Dugge Kovachi (27), all residents of Morkhandi village under Chhotebethiya police station (Kanker) adjoining Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, were murdered by Naxalites on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday on the suspicion of being informers of the Maharashtra police.