Congress, AAP seat sharing talks for Delhi back on track

However, it was not all easy for Congress as it waited on the next move of Kamal Nath, who is speculated to be joining the BJP, as a group of MLAs loyal to him flew down to Delhi from Bhopal. Congress General Secretary and Madhya Pradesh in-charge Jitendra Singh is in regular touch with Kamal Nath but the latter has not revealed his cards even during a late Saturday night call between them, sources said.

However, Sajjan Singh Verma, a close aide of Kamal Nath who met him, told reporters, “Kamal Nath told him that his focus right now is Lok Sabha elections and he is looking at caste equations. He said he has not thought about anything like leaving the party.”

Reports of Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari and Navjyot Singh Sidhu leaving the Congress for BJP also added some anxious moments. While his close aides denied any such plans, Tewari posted on X the video of his latest speech in Lok Sabha during the recently concluded Budget Session attacking the Modi government.