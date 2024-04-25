Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC notice to BJP, Congress chiefs over complaints against PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: In a first, the Election Commission on Thursday issued a notice to BJP president JP Nadda seeking his "comments" on complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for indulging in "hate speech" in Rajasthan during the Lok Sabha campaign.

Similarly, it also sent a separate notice to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his "comments" on BJP's complaint against himself and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on charges of making speeches that creates "linguistic and cultural" divide and levelling allegations against Modi.

The poll panel did not directly name the Prime Minister, Rahul or Kharge in its communication but shared copies of the complaints against them which were submitted to it.