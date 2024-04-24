FIR filed over BJP's social media post allegedly promoting hatred and enmity: EC

Bengaluru: An FIR was registered on Wednesday over a social media post by the BJP’s official handle which allegedly sought to promote hatred and enmity between different groups and classes, Election Commission (EC) officials said.

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer stated that the FIR has been lodged by the Flying Squads Team of Malleswaram Assembly constituency against the post on 'X' on April 23 titled “Congress Manifesto or Muslim League Manifesto".