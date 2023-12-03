Goa BJP celebrates as party leads in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane in a post on X said, "Feeling overwhelmed by the unfolding trends of the Assembly Election Results 2023, the BJP is poised to form its government with a decisive majority in three states."

“Witnessing this success fills me with immense pride, as it underscores the unwavering trust for my idol and Vishwaguru, Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji,” he said.