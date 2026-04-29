Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsgujarat

BJP sweeps Gujarat local body election ahead of 2027 Assembly polls

The results come a year ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, when grassroots organisational strength becomes crucial for the parties as it sets the tone for the high-stake electoral battle
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 05:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 April 2026, 05:20 IST
India NewsGujaratIndian PoliticsGujarat Elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us