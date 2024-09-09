Damage to Ganesh idol triggers clash, stone-pelting in Surat, cops injured; 27 arrested

Ahmedabad: 27 persons have been arrested allegedly for pelting stones at a Ganesh pandal in Surat city which led to riots between two communities late on Sunday night.

Minister of state for home Harsh Sanghavi, who hails from Surat, in a statement said that "as promised 27 stone-pelters have been arrested against whom strict action will be taken."

"As I promised, we have caught the stone-pelters before sunrise! 6:30 am #Surat Update Here are the details: ⁃27 stone-pelters arrested ⁃CCTV, video visuals, drone visuals, and other technical surveillance work is still ongoing. Strict action will be taken against all accused. Our teams have worked whole night & yet to identify the stone-pelters and bring them to justice. Jai Ganesh!! (sic)," Sanghavi said in a post on X.