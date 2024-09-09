Damage to Ganesh idol triggers clash, stone-pelting in Surat, cops injured; 27 arrested

Ahmedabad: 27 persons have been arrested allegedly for pelting stones at a Ganesh pandal in Surat city which led to riots between two communities late on Sunday night.
Minister of state for home Harsh Sanghavi, who hails from Surat, in a statement said that "as promised 27 stone-pelters have been arrested against whom strict action will be taken."
"As I promised, we have caught the stone-pelters before sunrise! 6:30 am #Surat Update Here are the details: ⁃27 stone-pelters arrested ⁃CCTV, video visuals, drone visuals, and other technical surveillance work is still ongoing. Strict action will be taken against all accused. Our teams have worked whole night & yet to identify the stone-pelters and bring them to justice. Jai Ganesh!! (sic)," Sanghavi said in a post on X.
On Sunday, late in the night, an idol of Lord Ganesh was damaged by some minors in Sayedpura locality who also allegedly threw stones at the pandal. The minors were detained following a brawl which led to a gathering of a mob of about 300 to 400 people at Lalgate police station demanding release of the minors.
Police said that a mob of another group had also gathered and stones were pelted at each other. Surat police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot in a media briefing said that several policemen were injured in the stone pelting and many vehicles were damaged. He said that the police had to resort to baton charge and fire teargas shells to disperse the mob. Police have identified at least 32 people who were behind the incident.
MoS Sanghavi rushed to the spot and promised strict action against the offenders. He performed pooja at the same pandal along with Surat policemen and organisers of the Gandesh festival.
"Strict action on stone-pelting incident at Ganesh Pandal in Surat city! Surat: 4:20 am. All culprits will be arrested before the first sunrise in Surat city. A major combing operation has been carried out with the help of videos and drone visuals. Combing is still ongoing. No person trying to break law and order will be spared! Please beware of any fake messages. I and my team Surat Police are present at the incident spot. Jai Ganesh!!," Sanghavi posted on X.
The accused have been booked for rioting, injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult religion of any class and deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings.
