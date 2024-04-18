Lok Sabha elections 2024: We don't come in surveys, we directly form government, says AAP's Bhagwant Mann

Bharuch (Gujarat): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said though the Aam Aadmi Party's popularity is not captured in pre-poll surveys, its actual performance helps the outfit directly form government and asserted the Lok Sabha polls will deliver surprising results.

Mann, a senior leader of the AAP, an I.N.D.I.A bloc constituent, on Wednesday also dismissed as a 'jumla' (rhetoric) the BJP's poll slogan of 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' (saffron party-led NDA's claim of winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats).

He said putting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the AAP convener, in jail in connection with the excise policy case ahead of the Lok Sabha elections reflected autocracy as well as conspiracy by the ruling party.

"This is both autocracy as well as conspiracy. This is their (BJP's) tactic to put opposition leaders in jail ahead of polls," Mann claimed.

He said, "Abki Baar 400 Paar is a jumla. Why did they (BJP) not say this during the 2020 assembly polls in Delhi? And who are they to decide how many seats they will win? It will be the 140 crore people of India who will decide who gets how many seats. This country is not somebody's personal property," he maintained.