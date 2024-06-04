Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsgujarat

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Amit Shah leads by over 2.31 lakh votes in Gandhinagar seat

In the 2019 election, Shah won the seat by a huge margin of more than 5.57 lakh votes.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 05:51 IST
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 05:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Gandhinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah was leading by more than 2.31 lakh votes over his nearest Congress rival Sonal Patel in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat, officials said on Tuesday.

Shah has so far got 2.99 lakh votes, while Sonal Patel received 68,000 votes.

Counting was underway for 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state since 8 am.

In the 2019 election, Shah won the seat by a huge margin of more than 5.57 lakh votes.

The Union minister is seeking a second term from the seat, which has in the past been represented by BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani.

Former prime minister Ata Bihari Vajpayee also won the seat in 1996, though he preferred to retain the Lucknow seat (in Uttar Pradesh).

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 June 2024, 05:51 IST
BJPAmit ShahGujaratElectionsLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT