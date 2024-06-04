Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Amit Shah leads by over 2.31 lakh votes in Gandhinagar seat

Gandhinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah was leading by more than 2.31 lakh votes over his nearest Congress rival Sonal Patel in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat, officials said on Tuesday.

Shah has so far got 2.99 lakh votes, while Sonal Patel received 68,000 votes.

Counting was underway for 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state since 8 am.