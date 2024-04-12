Lok Sabha polls 2024: Three candidates submit nomination forms on day one in Gujarat

Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi told reporters that items worth Rs 86.82 crore, including Rs 6.54 crore cash, 3.84 lakh litres of liquor, 45.37 kilograms gold and silver and 564.49 kilograms of intoxicants, have been seized in the state since the Model Code of Conduct came into force.

The first randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) has been successfully conducted in the presence of representatives from political parties across all the districts and EVM machines have been allocated to the assembly segment level, she said.

"The second randomisation of EVMs will take place in the presence of contesting candidates or their representatives and the general observer appointed by the Election Commission after finalisation of the list of contesting candidates," she added.

Bharathi said the EC has permitted employees on election duty to cast their votes at the venue of their training. Efforts are underway to enable over 4.19 lakh senior citizen voters aged 85 years and above as well as over 3.75 lakh 'Divyang' (persons with disabilities) voters with disability of 40 percent or more to cast their votes from the comfort of their homes if they want, Bharathi said.

"As many as 1203 static surveillance teams have been deployed across the state after publication of the notification for elections. Between March 16 and April 10, a total of 1,615 complaints concerning violations of model code of conduct were reported through C-Vigil mobile app. They were addressed in accordance with EC guidelines," the release said.

During the same period, 8,319 complaints were received through National Grievance Services Portal, including 6,087 related to EPIC, 574 related to electoral roll, 138 related to voter slips, and 1,520 other complaints, it added.

"Additionally, 99 complaints were received on the help line number of the control room. From March 16 to April 10, a total of 1,64,984 posters, banners, and publicity-related advertisements of political campaigning were removed from public property, and 60,737 from private property," the release said.