Make 'Amul' world's biggest dairy company, says PM Modi in Ahmedabad at GCMMF's golden jubilee

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gave the target of making GCMMF, which owns Amul brand, the number one dairy company in the world from its current eighth position.

The PM was speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its products under the brand 'Amul', at the Narendra Modi stadium here.

"While the global dairy sector is developing at 2 per cent per annum, India's dairy sector is developing at 6 per cent," Modi said.