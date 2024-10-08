Assembly Elections 2024 | J&K mandate against anti-people policies of BJP, Haryana poll result unexpected, says Kharge

<p>New Delhi: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the victory of the Congress-NC alliance in Jammu and Kashmir is the people's mandate against the anti-people policies of the BJP, violation and oppression of people's rights and misuse of constitutional institutions.</p>.<p>He said their coalition government will ensure that it fulfils the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc is committed to protecting their constitutional rights.</p>.<p>Kharge, however, termed the Haryana election result "unexpected", and said the party will assess the people's mandate.</p>.<p>He also thanked the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana for voting for the Congress.</p>.<p>"We thank the people of Haryana for voting for the Congress. Our workers should not feel disappointed as our fight against dictatorship is a long one," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.</p>.<p>"The Haryana poll result is unexpected and the party is assessing the mandate given by the people of the state," he added.</p>.<p>"After speaking to our workers on the ground, getting complete information and checking the facts, the party will give a detailed response," Kharge said.</p>.Assembly Elections 2024 | A duck and a surprise: How AAP performed in J&K, Haryana .<p>On Jammu and Kashmir, he thanked the people for giving the Congress-National Conference alliance an opportunity to serve them.</p>.<p>He also congratulated National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah for the spectacular victory.</p>.<p>"This mandate has been given by the people of Jammu and Kashmir against the anti-people policies of the BJP, and against the violation and oppression of people's rights and misuse of constitutional institutions," the Congress chief noted.</p>.<p>"Our coalition government will make every effort to fully fulfil the aspirations of people. The I.N.D.I.A. coalition is fully committed to protecting your well-being and constitutional rights," Kharge added.</p>.<p>The Congress-NC alliance won 48 seats in Jammu and Kashmir, with the Congress bagging six.</p>.<p>The Congress, however, could win only 37 seats in Haryana, while the BJP won 48, staging a victory for the third time in a row.</p>.<p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/haryana/haryana-assembly-elections-2024-results-live-updates-bjp-congress-nayab-singh-saini-aap-jjp-inld-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-kumari-selja-bhupinder-singh-hooda-election-commission-india-news-3222514">Haryana Assembly poll 2024 results</a>| <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/haryana/haryana-assembly-elections-2024-constituency-wise-results-live-updates-congress-bjp-aap-inld-rahul-gandhi-narendra-modi-arvind-kejriwal-nayab-singh-saini-bhupinder-singh-hooda-election-commission-news-3222540">Check constituency results here</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024-results-live-congress-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-mehbooba-mufti-farooq-omar-abdullah-national-conference-pdp-engineer-rashid-election-commission-news-3222564">J&K Assembly poll 2024 results</a>| <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024-constituency-wise-result-updates-live-news-jk-congress-nc-bjp-pdp-rahul-gandhi-mehbooba-mufti-farooq-abdullah-omar-abdullah-narendra-modi-enginner-rashid-latest-election-commission-3222468">Check constituency results here</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/assembly-elections-2024">Assembly Elections 2024</a> | In the first assembly polls since the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lok-sabha-elections-2024">Lok Sabha </a>elections, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haryana-assembly-elections-2024">Haryana assembly polls</a>. Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024">Jammu and Kashmir</a> is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Check <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/assembly-elections-2024-live-updates-news-haryana-jammu-and-kashmir-election-commission-bjp-congress-inld-jjp-bsp-aap-manohar-lal-khattar-narendra-modi-nayab-singh-saini-pdp-national-conference-ec-rahul-gandhi-kharge-mehbooba-mufti-farooq-omar-abdullah-3222554">live updates</a> and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/">Deccan Herald</a>.</em></p><p><em>Subscribe and follow DH on <a href="https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va4ifN6AYlULZASc7V3S">Whatsapp</a>, <a href="https://x.com/DeccanHerald">X</a>, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/deccanherald/">Facebook</a>, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/@DeccanHerald">YouTube</a>, and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/deccanherald/?hl=en">Instagram</a> to never miss out on anything.</em></p>