Congress’ election committee meet on Aug 2-3 to decide Haryana, J&K candidates

New Delhi: Congress’ crucial Central Election Committee will meet here on Monday and Tuesday to choose candidates for the elections to Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, where the party believes they could capitalise on their Lok Sabha performance.

Congress has already declared nine candidates for the first phase while it has to decide on 28 candidates for the next two phases ending on October 1. It will be fighting for 32 seats in alliance with I.N.D.I.A partners, but is engaged in a 'friendly fight' with the National Conference in five seats.

While the choosing of candidates for Jammu and Kashmir may not trigger trouble for the central leadership, they will face intense bargaining from senior functionaries who are leading factions in Haryana over the choice of nominees for the 90 seats.

The four-member Screening Committee headed by Ajay Maken has completed consultations with state leaders and is learnt to have finalised a panel of names for most of the 90 seats that will be going to polls on October 5. The counting of votes is on October 8.