Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress faces rebellion as some aspirants denied tickets enter as independents

Addressing a gathering of his supporters in Faridabad's Tigaon, he said, "I had invited all of you thinking that I will perform a 'havan' and then go to file my nomination as a Congress candidate. But some of our enemies have conspired and attempted to commit my political murder." Lalit Nagar was a ticket hopeful from the Tigaon Assembly segment, but the Congress has fielded a new face, Rohit Nagar, from the seat.