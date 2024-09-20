Home
Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What is a hung assembly? How is a government formed in case of a hung assembly?

Haryana goes to polls on October 5 and results are out on October 8.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 September 2024, 11:13 IST

Haryana assembly elections 2024 is slated to take place on October 5 and results will be out on October 8. With the polls around the corner, here we take a look at what a hung assembly is.

What is a hung Assembly and how is a government formed in such a case?

In the event that no political party or alliance receives absolute majority, a hung parliament is declared. In this case, no party can form a government without support from other political parties. In such a scenario, the Governor invites the leader of the single largest party to form the government and usually a 10-day window is given to show absolute majority. If no absolute majority can be shown in the prescribed timeframe, then the Governor dissolves the house and calls for re-election.

External support to form a government

If parties and alliances don't manage an absolute majority, then it can seek external support from a political party to form a government. Usually, the party offering external support is not a part of the government and its politicians don't have ministerial positions. Governments formed using external support tend to be fragile and vulnerable as there is no commitment from the party that's offering external support.

Minority government

A minority government is one where the government doesn’t have an absolute majority and so, can’t pass laws without the votes of parties not participating in the government. There have been cases in the past wherein the minority government survived a vote of no-confidence because the MPs abstained from voting for the government and hence, saved the government from defeat. Minority governments don't usually complete their full terms in office.

Published 20 September 2024, 11:13 IST
