Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | 2 lakh jobs, 5 lakh houses, crops at MSP: BJP announces poll manifesto

The poll manifesto was launched by BJP leader and Union Health Minister J P Nadda at Rohtak in poll-bound Haryana. The state goes to polls on October 5. Results will be declared on October 8.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 September 2024, 07:13 IST

BJP leader and Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Thursday announced the saffron party's manifesto for the Haryana Assembly elections at an event in Rohtak.

In its manifesto, the BJP promised Rs 2,100 per month for women under the Lado Lakshmi Yojna, in additon to the purchase of 24 crops at the minimum support price (MSP).

The saffron party also promised five lakh houses in urban and rural areas, two lakh govt jobs, cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 under the Har Ghar Grihini Yojna, among other measures.

Haryana goes to polls on October 5. Results will be declared on October 8.

More to follow...

Published 19 September 2024, 07:13 IST
