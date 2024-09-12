Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AAP names 19 more candidates

According to the list released by AAP, O P Gujjar will contest from Kalka, Wazir Singh Dhanda from Jind, Kamal Bisla from Fatehabad, Geeta Sheoran from Loharu, O P Verma from Badkhal and Himmat Yadav from Kosli.