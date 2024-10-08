Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Aditya Surjwewala clinches victory in Kaithal

<p>Twenty-five-year-old Aditya Surjewala secured a significant victory for Congress from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/haryana/haryana-assembly-elections-2024-kaithal-constituency-result-3214589">Kaithal</a> constituency in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haryana-assembly-elections-2024">Haryana Assembly Elections 2024</a>, the results of which were declared today.</p>.<p>Notably, Aditya is the son of senior Congress leader and current Rajya Sabha MP representing the grand old party - Randeep Surjewala.</p>.<p>As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, Aditya Surjewala received a total of 83,744 votes. BJP's Leela Ram, who finished on the second spot in Kaithal, managed to garner 75,629 votes. Surjewala, therefore, won by a comfortable margin of 8,124 votes.</p>.<p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/haryana/haryana-assembly-elections-2024-results-live-updates-bjp-congress-nayab-singh-saini-aap-jjp-inld-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-kumari-selja-bhupinder-singh-hooda-election-commission-india-news-3222514">Track all the latest updates from the Haryana Assembly Elections here.</a></em></p>.<p>After securing victory, Aditya Surjewala conducted a victory roadshow. His father Randeep Surjewala thanked the people of Kaithal constituency in a post on social media platform 'X'.</p>.<p>"Thank you Kathal.. The land of justice, flag bearer of rites, Patron of culture, Heritage of brotherhood... Many many salutations to Kaithal! The pledge of service and dedication will continue," he wrote.</p>.<p>In a seperate post on 'X', Randeep wrote, "This holy land of Kaithal has proved that goons do not win. Decency won in Kaithal, brotherhood won, love won, closeness won. The fragrance of soil prevails in Kaithal. Won the love and affection of the people in Kaithal."</p>.<p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/haryana/haryana-assembly-elections-2024-results-live-updates-bjp-congress-nayab-singh-saini-aap-jjp-inld-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-kumari-selja-bhupinder-singh-hooda-election-commission-india-news-3222514">Haryana Assembly poll 2024 results</a>| <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/haryana/haryana-assembly-elections-2024-constituency-wise-results-live-updates-congress-bjp-aap-inld-rahul-gandhi-narendra-modi-arvind-kejriwal-nayab-singh-saini-bhupinder-singh-hooda-election-commission-news-3222540">Check constituency results here</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024-results-live-congress-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-mehbooba-mufti-farooq-omar-abdullah-national-conference-pdp-engineer-rashid-election-commission-news-3222564">J&K Assembly poll 2024 results</a>| <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024-constituency-wise-result-updates-live-news-jk-congress-nc-bjp-pdp-rahul-gandhi-mehbooba-mufti-farooq-abdullah-omar-abdullah-narendra-modi-enginner-rashid-latest-election-commission-3222468">Check constituency results here</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/assembly-elections-2024">Assembly Elections 2024</a> | In the first assembly polls since the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lok-sabha-elections-2024">Lok Sabha </a>elections, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haryana-assembly-elections-2024">Haryana assembly polls</a>. Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024">Jammu and Kashmir</a> is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Check <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/assembly-elections-2024-live-updates-news-haryana-jammu-and-kashmir-election-commission-bjp-congress-inld-jjp-bsp-aap-manohar-lal-khattar-narendra-modi-nayab-singh-saini-pdp-national-conference-ec-rahul-gandhi-kharge-mehbooba-mufti-farooq-omar-abdullah-3222554">live updates</a> and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/">Deccan Herald</a>.</em></p><p><em>Subscribe and follow DH on <a href="https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va4ifN6AYlULZASc7V3S">Whatsapp</a>, <a href="https://x.com/DeccanHerald">X</a>, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/deccanherald/">Facebook</a>, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/@DeccanHerald">YouTube</a>, and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/deccanherald/?hl=en">Instagram</a> to never miss out on anything.</em></p>