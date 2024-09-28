Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Bandhwari landfill a photo-op before polls: Gurugram residents living in shadow of garbage dump

"In the last few years, during summer and monsoon, it became increasingly difficult to even sit outside our homes. If the wind blows from the dumpsite to the village, one can't even breathe. The waste has also contaminated the water in the area. From the dumpsite, it seeps into valleys and abandoned mines and contaminates the groundwater. We can't even bathe in the water that comes from the village borewells," Sumit Rawat, a villager, told PTI.