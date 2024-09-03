Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP takes cautious approach with candidate selection

New Delhi: The BJP’s list for the Haryana Assembly elections has seen some delays with the party deciding that some of the names cleared by its election authority might need a rethink. Some of the leaders who joined the party recently, too, need to be accommodated and the party is also cautious about who is given a ticket by the rival Congress party.

After the CEC meet last week, the party’s leadership including president J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan and co-incharge Biplab Deb held a long meeting to this end on Monday evening after the membership campaign was launched.

Sources in the BJP said that disgruntlement among some of the leaders as well as incumbency after a decade-long term in power have proved to be challenges for the party. “The list has been delayed because of some important deliberations in the party; some leaders need to be accommodated. We also need to be mindful of who gets the tickets from the Congress party,” a leader involved with the party’s preparations in the state said.

Among the tickets where the BJP is keeping a keen watch on is whether the Congress will field Olympian Vinesh Phogat, in which case the BJP will field her cousin Babita against her. Congress sources, however, said that the probability of Vinesh being fielded is low, since the feedback from the ground and from leaders of the community indicated no gain for Congress.