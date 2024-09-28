Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Congress government will end 'decade of pain': Rahul Gandhi

Listing the Congress' promises, Gandhi said the party's government will provide two lakh permanent jobs, a drug free Haryana, free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh, Rs 2,000 per month to women, gas cylinder at Rs 500, 100 yard plot for the poor, two room house at a cost of Rs 3.5 lakh, bring back old pension scheme, Rs 6,000 per month pension for the elderly, widows and disabled persons, 300 units of free electricity, MSP guarantee to farmers, immediate crop compensation, caste census and increasing creamy layer limit Rs 10 lakh.