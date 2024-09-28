Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Congress releases manifesto; Rahul Gandhi to hold roadshows

New Delhi: The Congress’ campaign for the Haryana Assembly elections is picking up pace, with the party on Saturday releasing its manifesto promising a the setting up of a state Foreign Employment Board and 33 per cent quota for women in government jobs, among other things, while planning blitzkrieg roadshows by its campaigner-in-chief Rahul Gandhi in the next few days.

Sources said Rahul will hold roadshows in constituencies across the state where there is a fierce competition between the Congress and the BJP and the programme is likely to start on September 30 and end on October 3, the last day of campaigning. So far, Rahul has addressed two rallies in Haryana.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also likely to join some of Rahul’s roadshows. With Rahul starting campaigning in Assandh on Thursday, he has managed to bring warring factional leaders Bhupinder Hooda, Kumari Selja, and Choudhary Birendra Singh on a single platform.

The main narrative of the Congress campaign is based on the 16 promises made under seven guarantees, which were announced earlier this month.

The party’s detailed manifesto, which also contains the seven guarantees, included the promise of a caste survey, Rs 2,000 every month for women, gas cylinders at Rs 500, and Rs 6,000 old-age pension, among others promises to address the concerns and aspirations of youth, farmers and women.