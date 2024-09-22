Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Congress' structure as 'dilapidated' as Babri once was: Adityanath

Chandigarh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday mounted a sharp attack on the Congress saying the party's structure has become as "dilapidated" as once Babri was in Ayodhya.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister, who addressed poll rallies at Narwana in Jind, Rai in Sonipat and Assandh in Karnal, and asked people to reject caste politics and bring the BJP back to power in Haryana for accelerated development.

He took on both the Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), both of which are separately fighting the October 5 Haryana polls, saying they are busy in "parivarvad" (dynastic politics). He also took swipes at AAP and the BSP. The BSP is fighting polls in alliance with the INLD.