Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 constituency-wise results LIVE | Counting set to begin at 8 am

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley.
The polls indicated Congress-CPI(M) combine getting seats close to two-third majority in Haryana while NC-Congress-CPI(M) having the edge in Jammu and Kashmir. To be sure, exit polls had got its predictions wrong, the most recent being during the Lok Sabha elections when a majority of the pollsters projected the BJP-led NDA to win around 350 seats.
Haryana has recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent with Ellenabad assembly seat in Sirsa district witnessing the highest polling percentage at over 80 per cent, according to the updated figures of the Election Commission on Sunday.