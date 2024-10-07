Home
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 constituency-wise results LIVE | Counting set to begin at 8 am

Hello readers! D-day is here for the Haryana assembly elections 2024. The main contenders for the Chief Minister's throne here are BJP and Congress, although AAP and INLD, among other parties, could be vital should we have a hung assembly. BJP's Nayab Singh Saini will want to retain his crown as the leader of the state, having just recently taken over from Manohar Lal Khattar, while Bhupinder Singh Hooda will be looking to sit on the CM's chair once again. Exit polls predict a landslide victory for the Congress, which would mean a change of guard after two terms. Although the current CM has outright rejected the exit polls, claiming that BJP will claim to form a government in Haryana for the third time in a row. Stay tuned with DH for the latest updates on the results of each constituency!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 22:30 IST

67.90% voter turnout recorded in Haryana polls, figure inches closer to 2019 turnout

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley.

The polls indicated Congress-CPI(M) combine getting seats close to two-third majority in Haryana while NC-Congress-CPI(M) having the edge in Jammu and Kashmir. To be sure, exit polls had got its predictions wrong, the most recent being during the Lok Sabha elections when a majority of the pollsters projected the BJP-led NDA to win around 350 seats.

Haryana has recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent with Ellenabad assembly seat in Sirsa district witnessing the highest polling percentage at over 80 per cent, according to the updated figures of the Election Commission on Sunday.

