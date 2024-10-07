Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 constituency-wise results LIVE | Counting set to begin at 8 am

Hello readers! D-day is here for the Haryana assembly elections 2024. The main contenders for the Chief Minister's throne here are BJP and Congress, although AAP and INLD, among other parties, could be vital should we have a hung assembly. BJP's Nayab Singh Saini will want to retain his crown as the leader of the state, having just recently taken over from Manohar Lal Khattar, while Bhupinder Singh Hooda will be looking to sit on the CM's chair once again. Exit polls predict a landslide victory for the Congress, which would mean a change of guard after two terms. Although the current CM has outright rejected the exit polls, claiming that BJP will claim to form a government in Haryana for the third time in a row. Stay tuned with DH for the latest updates on the results of each constituency!