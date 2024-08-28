Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | EC notice to state BJP for using child in campaign video

New Delhi: Taking a serious view of a social media post by the Haryana unit of the BJP using a child in a campaign video, the Election Commission (EC) has served a notice on the party's state president seeking "immediate corrective steps".

Using children in campaign and other poll-related activities is violative of the EC's guidelines.

The state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been asked to submit his response to the show-cause notice by 6 pm on Thursday.