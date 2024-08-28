Home
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | EC notice to state BJP for using child in campaign video

A notice has been issued by CEO Haryana to BJP Haryana state president for immediate corrective action. EC has asked him submit their response by Thursday (29 August) 6.00 pm.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 August 2024, 14:53 IST

New Delhi: Taking a serious view of a social media post by the Haryana unit of the BJP using a child in a campaign video, the Election Commission (EC) has served a notice on the party's state president seeking "immediate corrective steps".

Using children in campaign and other poll-related activities is violative of the EC's guidelines.

The state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been asked to submit his response to the show-cause notice by 6 pm on Thursday.

The notice was issued by the state chief electoral officer after taking cognisance of a video posted by the Haryana BJP on its official X handle.

In February, the poll panel had asked political parties and candidates to refrain from using children in political campaigns and rallies "in any manner".

"Political parties are explicitly directed not to engage children in any form of election campaign, including rallies, slogan shouting, distribution of posters or pamphlets, or any other election-related activity," the EC had said.

The Haryana Assembly election is scheduled to be held on October 1.

Published 28 August 2024, 14:53 IST
