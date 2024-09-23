Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | FAQs: How to check Assembly election results?

Since it was carved out from Punjab in 1966, the state, known for its skewed gender ratio, has sent only 87 women to the assembly. Haryana has also never had a woman chief minister.

Things in 2024 are looking up. An analysis of candidates' lists shows that the main opposition Congress has fielded 12 women candidates, the highest among the parties in these elections. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), contesting the elections in an alliance, have fielded 11 women candidates combined while the ruling BJP has named 10 women nominees. The alliance of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and the Azad Samaj Party (ASP) has named eight women candidates in the 85 seats it is contesting while AAP's list of 90 hopefuls has 10 women.

As Haryana gets ready to vote on October 1, here is hoping for a more 'gender-fair' representation when it comes to the results. The results will be declared on October 8.

