Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | FAQs: How to check Assembly election results?

Since it was carved out from Punjab in 1966, the state, known for its skewed gender ratio, has sent only 87 women to the assembly. Haryana has also never had a woman chief minister.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 September 2024, 10:49 IST

Comments

Things in 2024 are looking up. An analysis of candidates' lists shows that the main opposition Congress has fielded 12 women candidates, the highest among the parties in these elections. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), contesting the elections in an alliance, have fielded 11 women candidates combined while the ruling BJP has named 10 women nominees. The alliance of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and the Azad Samaj Party (ASP) has named eight women candidates in the 85 seats it is contesting while AAP's list of 90 hopefuls has 10 women.

As Haryana gets ready to vote on October 1, here is hoping for a more 'gender-fair' representation when it comes to the results. The results will be declared on October 8.

To check them, here's what you need to do.

The Election Commission of India publishes the final results, by constituency name, on its website. Click on each constituency link to see the winner and other details like winning margins and other candidates in the fray who lost.

If you prefer to keep updated on the move as the votes are being counted, download the Voter Helpline App. Besides providing a host of voter-related services, the app also posts the vote count and finally the election results when they are declared.

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Published 23 September 2024, 10:49 IST
