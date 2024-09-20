Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | How a Chief Minister is elected?

Haryana is set to vote for their 90-member assembly on October 5 and counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.

Ahead of the polls, here's a look at how the CM of a state is elected.

As per Article 164, the Governor of a state appoints the Chief Minister. They cannot, however, appoint anyone according to their free will.

After the elections to the State Legislative Assembly, the governor extends an invitation to the winning party or coalition which has secured the majority votes to form government. The MLAs of the party which has secured most votes end up deciding who will be the next CM. In the state Assembly elections, members are elected directly through voting.