Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | JJP announces alliance with Chandra Shekhar Azad-led ASP

New Delhi: The fight for Dalit votes in poll-bound Haryana took another turn on Tuesday with the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party announcing an electoral alliance with Chandra Shekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram).

The move is expected to bring some relief to JJP, whose seven out of ten MLAs have shifted base to other parties, also marking an entry for Chandrasekhar's ASP (Kanshi Ram) to Haryana where it is debuting in polls.

JJP will contest 70, leaving the rest 20 to its new ally with a hope to attract Dalits to the Jat-dominated party. Haryana has around 21 per cent Dalits in its population. INLD, the parent party of the JJP before the Chautalas split, has already aligned with the Mayawati-led BSP.

Dushyant told a press conference in the presence of Chandrasekhar, “the coming together of farmers and labourers will prove to be a strong step towards building a better future for Haryana.”