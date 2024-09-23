Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Longest and shortest reigns as Chief Minister of the state

Jammu and Kashmir is also currently undergoing its elections. The results of both the assembly polls will be declared together on October 8.
In this context, here we look at the longest and shortest-serving chief ministers of Haryana.
Longest reigning Chief Minister
Congress leader and current Leader of Opposition in the Haryana assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda holds the record for the longest-continous reign as Chief Minster in the state, at 9 years and 235 days.
(Note: Bansi Lal Legha held the Haryana CM's post the longest overall, at 11 years and 283 days over 3 separate terms.)
Shorest stint as Chief Minister
Congress' Bhagwat Dayal Sharma held the Haryana Chief Minister's office for just 143, making his term the shortest in the state's history.
Published 23 September 2024, 13:34 IST