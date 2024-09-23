Home
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Longest and shortest reigns as Chief Minister of the state

The results of the elections will be declared on October 8.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 September 2024, 13:34 IST

The Haryana Assembly elections are set to held on October 5, with the fight being between the incumbent BJP government, AAP, who reign in the neighbouring states and the Congress party.

Jammu and Kashmir is also currently undergoing its elections. The results of both the assembly polls will be declared together on October 8.

In this context, here we look at the longest and shortest-serving chief ministers of Haryana.

Longest reigning Chief Minister

Congress leader and current Leader of Opposition in the Haryana assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda holds the record for the longest-continous reign as Chief Minster in the state, at 9 years and 235 days.

(Note: Bansi Lal Legha held the Haryana CM's post the longest overall, at 11 years and 283 days over 3 separate terms.)

Shorest stint as Chief Minister

Congress' Bhagwat Dayal Sharma held the Haryana Chief Minister's office for just 143, making his term the shortest in the state's history.

