Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsharyana

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Rahul flays BJP's 'pro-industrialist' policies, says Congress will bring about change

Addressing a rally in Naraingarh in Ambala district, he said the fight is between the Congress and BJP and their ideologies.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 10:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 10:44 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsHaryanaHaryana Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us