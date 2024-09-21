Home
Haryana Assembly elections 2024 | Rs 50 lakh cash recovered in Sonipat ahead of polls

The man claimed he brought the cash after selling a plot in Uttar Pradesh's Noida but failed to produce any documentary proof, a police official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 September 2024, 10:12 IST

Chandigarh: Haryana Police recovered Rs 50 lakh cash from a car in the Sonipat district, police said on Saturday.

The cash, in denomination of Rs 500, was seized near the Gohana Road bypass, said police.

The man claimed he brought the cash after selling a plot in Uttar Pradesh's Noida but failed to produce any documentary proof, a police official said.

He was going from Noida to Jind, said police.

Police have informed the Income Tax Department regarding the recovery of cash.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force on August 16 in Haryana.

Polling for the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the votes will be counted on October 8.

Published 21 September 2024, 10:12 IST
