Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Stage set for voting across 90 seats on October 5 as high-voltage campaigning ends

The polling will be held between 7 am and 6 pm while the counting of votes will be on October 8. There are 1,031 candidates in the fray. Among them, 930 are men and 101 are women. According to officials, 20,629 polling booths have been established in the state for the elections.