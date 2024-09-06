Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | 'Tears and tantrums' haunt BJP as it faces ire of disgruntled netas over denied tickets

New Delhi: Several BJP leaders in Haryana have expressed their displeasure at not being given tickets. From breaking down on live TV to resigning, from burning the “BJP” effigy to even not acknowledging the presence of the chief minister — netas have shown their anger in various ways in the last few days.

A sitting MLA broke down during an interview, while another leader, who heads the state OBC Morcha refused to shake hands with the chief minister who went to console him after his name was dropped. In addition to that, several leaders have quit the party.