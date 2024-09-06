Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | 'Tears and tantrums' haunt BJP as it faces ire of disgruntled netas over denied tickets

New Delhi: Several BJP leaders in Haryana have expressed their displeasure at not being given tickets. From breaking down on live TV to resigning, from burning the “BJP” effigy to even not acknowledging the presence of the chief minister — netas have shown their anger in various ways in the last few days.
A sitting MLA broke down during an interview, while another leader, who heads the state OBC Morcha refused to shake hands with the chief minister who went to console him after his name was dropped. In addition to that, several leaders have quit the party.
Former MLA Shashi Ranjan Parmar broke down on live TV after the party denied him a ticket. He was heard saying, “What will I do now.”
The state OBC Morcha head and former minister Karnadev Kamboj resigned from all posts after his ticket was denied from Indri assembly seat. When CM Nayab Singh Saini went to meet him and his supporters, Kamboj refused to shake his hands.
Among those who left are cabinet minister Chaudhary Ranjit Singh Chautala, who expressed his displeasure over BJP not giving him a ticket from Rania assembly, by resigning. Hisar BJP District Vice President Tarun Jain also left the party, as well as Business Cell State Convenor Naveen Goyal who wanted to contest from Gurugram, but the party gave the ticket to Mukesh Sharma.
BJP Kisan Morcha state president and former MLA Sukhwinder Mandhi's supporters took to the streets to express their anger after his ticket was denied from Badhra assembly segment in Charkhi-Dadri district. Mandhi’s supporters took out a “funeral procession” of the BJP.
Apart from these, those who left the party include Sunil Rao, Aditya Chautala, Savitri Jindal, former cabinet minister Kavita Jain, among others. MLA Laxman Napa, too, resigned from the party after not getting a ticket from Ratia.
The BJP has released 67 names in the 90-member assembly. Voting for all the seats in Haryana will be held in one phase on October 5. Results will be declared on October 8.
Published 06 September 2024, 17:08 IST