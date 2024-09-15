Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Tension in BJP? Pradhan backs Saini as CM after Anil Vij eyes top post

New Delhi: Despite Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement that Nayab Singh Saini would be the Haryana Chief Minister if BJP wins the elections in the state, former Home Minister Anil Vij said that he could lay claim to the post.

Shortly after, the party’s in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan landed in the state to cool tempers.

Another party leader and Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh has also said he could become the CM if BJP were to win a third consecutive term.

Responding to questions from reporters about Vij’s announcement, Pradhan said that Saini will be the party’s CM face. “The BJP’s CM candidate is Nayab Singh Saini,” Pradhan stated unequivocally. The minister’s comments came hours after Vij said that he will be staking the claim.

Earlier in the day, Vij said that he is the senior-most face in the state. “With six election victories, I am the BJP’s senior-most legislator; I am confident that I will win this seventh poll, too,” he had said.

He added that he has the people’s support. “I have never sought anything from my party so far. But people from across Haryana, and particularly my own constituency, have been meeting me. I will stake my claim for the Chief Minister’s post,” he added. Vij, however, also said that the final decision lay with the party.