Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | What are bellwether seats?

Haryana is set to vote in their Assembly polls on October 5. The results are to be declared on October 8. The state will vote in a single phase for the upcoming assembly election.
On that note, let us understand what are bellwether seats:
A bellwether is a particular event or trend that shows how a more general situation will develop.
What are bellwether seats?
In political terms, a bellwether seat is the constituency that acts as a trend indicator of the entire geographical location. Such seats predict the electoral mood of the state and can often predict which party or alliance will form the government.
What is an example of a bellweather seat?
For instance, Gujarat's Valsad Lok Sabha constituency (which was formerly known as Bulsar Lok Sabha constituency) can be a great example of a bellweather seat. From 1957 to 2019, whichever party's candidate has won this seat, that party has been in power at the Centre.
