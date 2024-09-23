Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Who bears the cost of state elections?

On that note, let us understand who bears the cost of state elections:

To make sure that elections are held in a free and fair manner without the misuse of money and muscle power, the Election Commission of India overlooks, directs and controls Parliamentary as well as Assembly elections in India, including the expenditure incurred in these elections.

The ECI divides election expenditure into two broad categories; one being the legal expenditure which includes campaigns, public meetings, rallies, advertisements and the other is illegal expenditure which are impermissible like bribery, distribution of money and liquor etc.

Hence, as a part of its election expenditure monitoring, the Election Commission requires election expenditure to be truthfully reported by the candidates.