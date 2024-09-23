Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Who bears the cost of state elections?

Haryana is set to vote in their Assembly polls on October 5. The results are to be declared on October 8. The state will vote in a single phase for the upcoming assembly election.
On that note, let us understand who bears the cost of state elections:
To make sure that elections are held in a free and fair manner without the misuse of money and muscle power, the Election Commission of India overlooks, directs and controls Parliamentary as well as Assembly elections in India, including the expenditure incurred in these elections.
The ECI divides election expenditure into two broad categories; one being the legal expenditure which includes campaigns, public meetings, rallies, advertisements and the other is illegal expenditure which are impermissible like bribery, distribution of money and liquor etc.
Hence, as a part of its election expenditure monitoring, the Election Commission requires election expenditure to be truthfully reported by the candidates.
“Section 77(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 makes it mandatory for every candidate to the House of the People or a State Legislative Assembly, to keep a separate and correct account of all expenditure incurred or authorized by him or by his election agent, between the date on which he was nominated and the date of declaration of the result of election, both dates inclusive. The total of the said expenditure shall not exceed such amount as may be prescribed under Section 77(3) of R.P. Act, 1951.”
It must also be noted that a failure to maintain this account is an electoral offence.
Moreover, within 30 days of declaration of the results, the contesting candidate must “lodge a true copy of the account of his election expenses with the District Election Officer (DEO).”
The ECI can even disqualify a candidate disqualify a candidate in case the account is found to be incorrect or untrue. Therefore, a candidate is not only required to maintain their election expenditure within the ceiling provided by the law but also maintain an account of the same.
Published 23 September 2024, 09:31 IST