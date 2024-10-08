Home
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Who is Devender Kadyan? BJP rebel independent candidate who won from Ganaur constituency

'I promise that this son of Gunnour will always stand with you the way you stand with me,' he wrote on his social media after winning as he referred to himself as the son of Gannour.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 12:05 IST

Meanwhile, the political pot in Haryana is on a boil at present with the Congress heading towards an unexpected loss.

As counting began, early trends showed that the Congress seemed on track to score a big win in the Haryana polls, as predicted also by exit polls.

However, soon after, the grand old party took a back seat as BJP led in 48 seats at the time of writing.

As vote counting is under way, check latest updates here

The Congress also raised with the Election Commission the issue of an "unexplained slowdown" in updating of results of Haryana elections on the poll watchdog's website and urged it to direct officials to update accurate figures so that "false news and malicious narratives" can be countered immediately.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners, Congress general secretary (In-charge, Communications) Jairam Ramesh said that between 9 and 11 am there was an "unexplained slowdown" in updating of results on the ECI's website.

(With PTI inputs)

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Check live updates and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Published 08 October 2024, 12:05 IST
