Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Who is Devender Kadyan? BJP rebel independent candidate who won from Ganaur constituency

Meanwhile, the political pot in Haryana is on a boil at present with the Congress heading towards an unexpected loss.

As counting began, early trends showed that the Congress seemed on track to score a big win in the Haryana polls, as predicted also by exit polls.

However, soon after, the grand old party took a back seat as BJP led in 48 seats at the time of writing.

The Congress also raised with the Election Commission the issue of an "unexplained slowdown" in updating of results of Haryana elections on the poll watchdog's website and urged it to direct officials to update accurate figures so that "false news and malicious narratives" can be countered immediately.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners, Congress general secretary (In-charge, Communications) Jairam Ramesh said that between 9 and 11 am there was an "unexplained slowdown" in updating of results on the ECI's website.

(With PTI inputs)