Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: 'BJP wave in every village,' says PM Modi in Palwal

He said that in his travels in Haryana, Modi has seen support for the BJP. “Even as a common worker, I have been witness to the grassroots politics of Haryana for a long time. In the past few days, I had the opportunity to visit various regions of Haryana and meet various sections of people. Today, this is my final rally for this election, and you have truly made this last rally a grand success,” he said.

He hit out at the Congress and said that the party is trying to divide society on caste lines, saying that the Congress has been asking for a caste census.

“The Congress did not let Ram Mandir be constructed. They did not let the Constitution of India be implemented completely in J&K. They kept the women deprived of reservation,” he said. “The Congress keeps Pakistan happy, will it be able to keep people in Haryana happy – it is for you to decide.”

Polling in Haryana is coming to a close, with elections to the 90-member assembly scheduled for October 5.