Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: 'BJP wave in every village,' says PM Modi in Palwal

He hit out at the Congress and said that the party is trying to divide society on caste lines, saying that the Congress has been asking for a caste census.
DHNS
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 13:37 IST

He said that in his travels in Haryana, Modi has seen support for the BJP. “Even as a common worker, I have been witness to the grassroots politics of Haryana for a long time. In the past few days, I had the opportunity to visit various regions of Haryana and meet various sections of people. Today, this is my final rally for this election, and you have truly made this last rally a grand success,” he said.

“The Congress did not let Ram Mandir be constructed. They did not let the Constitution of India be implemented completely in J&K. They kept the women deprived of reservation,” he said. “The Congress keeps Pakistan happy, will it be able to keep people in Haryana happy – it is for you to decide.” 

Polling in Haryana is coming to a close, with elections to the 90-member assembly scheduled for October 5.

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Published 01 October 2024, 13:37 IST
