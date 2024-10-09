Home
Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: Congress failed to perform well due to non-representation of Ahirwal community: Ajay Yadav

Haryana Congress sources said the results from Haryana was shocking and it was mainly due to anti-Jat consolidation against the party.
hemin Joy
Shemin Joy
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 16:33 IST

Hooda camp is said to have managed to prevent Yadav from getting a ticket to fight Gurugram Lok Sabha seat earlier this year. Congress candidate Raj Babbar lost to BJP's Rao Inderjit Singh, who also belongs to Ahirwal community.

Yadav also sought to bring in the fight over Chief Ministership as a factor for the defeat. "Tussle in Haryana Congress for becoming CM before getting the people’s mandate was a big blunder," he said in a separate post.

Published 09 October 2024, 16:33 IST
