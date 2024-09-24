Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: Nayab Saini targets Congress, calls it 'anti-Dalit' party

Chandigarh: Mounting a fresh attack on the Congress, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said it was an "anti-Dalit" party and there was no need to remind the Dalits of Haryana how "dangerous" and "violent" was Bhupinder Singh Hooda's rule for them.

Saini also alleged that the Congress has humiliated and despised everyone from BR Ambedkar to a Dalit woman leader, an apparent reference to Kumari Selja who had been keeping away from the Congress poll campaign.

His attack on the Congress comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the grand old party as "anti-Dalit", and said it "insulted" Dalit leaders like Selja and Ashok Tanwar.