Haryana Assembly polls: Congress to highlight Agniveer issue, BJP to target Opposition party over corruption

On the other hand, Congress is banking on the leadership of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, who has managed to have an iron grip of the party structure in the state much to the disappointment of his detractors like Randeep Surjewala and Kumari Selja.

Hooda had earlier this week launched his ‘Haryana Maange Hisaab’ with his son and Lok Sabha MP Deepender Hooda starting a ‘padayatra’, in a veiled echo of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, raising campaign points for the elections.

However, anti-Hooda leaders are absent from the ‘Haryana Maange Hisaab’ campaign. They allege that the campaign is part of placing the junior Hooda in state politics in a pole position with the senior Hooda saying that this would be his last election.

The central leadership has given a free hand to Hooda in Haryana affairs, as he is said to be the only leader who has the means and method to steer the campaign. Hooda camp has been strengthened with the exit of Kiran Choudhary, who was part of a faction that included Surjewala and Selja.

The biggest challenge before the Congress central leadership is to bring all warring factions on a single platform like it did in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh before Assembly elections there. Candidate selection would be a huge headache with Hooda already making it clear to the leadership that tickets cannot be given to anybody and everybody.