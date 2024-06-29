Haryana assembly polls: First session of BJP executive meeting begins in Panchkula

Chandigarh: The first session of the BJP's extended state executive meeting to discuss strategy for the Haryana assembly elections due later this year began in Panchkula on Saturday.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the BJP's election in-charge for Haryana, co-in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, his predecessor and Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar and senior leader Saudan Singh were present during the session at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the meeting during the afternoon session, a BJP leader said.

Besides preparing the outline for the elections, Shah will infuse fresh zeal and enthusiasm in the party workers, the leader added.

Shah will also give tips to the party workers and share his roadmap and guidance for the polls, said the leader.

Senior state-level BJP leaders, office-bearers and around 4,500 party workers from all 90 assembly constituencies are attending the meeting.