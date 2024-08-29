Home
Haryana polls 2024: BJP leaders meet at Nadda's residence to discuss names of candidates

This came ahead of the BJP's central election committee (CEC) meeting in the evening, during which the panel could finalise the names of its nominees for the polls to be held on October 1.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 August 2024, 08:26 IST

New Delhi: Senior BJP leaders, including Union minister Amit Shah, met at party president JP Nadda's residence here on Thursday to discuss the names of probable candidates for the upcoming Haryana assembly polls.

BJP chief Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union ministers Shah and Rajnath Singh, among others, are part of the CEC.

Besides Shah, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, who is the BJP's in-charge for elections in Haryana, and Manohar LaL Khattar, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and BJP Haryana unit president Mohan Lal Badoli were part of the core group meeting at Nadda's residence to scrutinise the names of probable sent from the state.

Before this, Pradhan held a meeting with the Haryana BJP leaders at his residence.

Published 29 August 2024, 08:26 IST
