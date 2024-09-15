Haryana Polls 2024: If elected, health, employment will be top focus: BJP's Muslim candidate from Punhana

Chandigarh: Pitted against his cousin and Congress rival Mohd Illyas, BJP candidate from Punhana segment of Haryana's Nuh district Mohd Aizaz Khan said employment, health and education will be his focus and asserted that the lotus bloom will bloom in the region.

Khan is among two candidates from the Muslim community fielded by the BJP for the Haryana polls, the other being Naseem Ahmed, a former MLA, who is in fray from the Ferozepur Jhirkha segment.

The BJP candidate said people remember the time when his father Chaudhary Sardar Khan, a former Haryana minister, gave jobs to nearly 4,600 youth from Mewat region.