Haryana Polls 2024 | JJP-ASP's first list of 19 candidates: Dushyant Chautala to contest from Uchana

Chandigarh: Jannayak Janta Party-Azad Samaj Party on Wednesday released the first list of 19 party candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls, fielding former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala from Uchana Kalan, from where he is a sitting MLA.

While 15 candidates in the list are from the JJP, four are from the Chandra Shekhar Azad-led ASP.

Among the JJP candidates, party legislator Amarjeet Dhanda will seek a re-election from Julana assembly segment. The JJP has fielded Dushyant's brother and senior leader Digvijay Singh Chautala in Dabwali seat, JJP is headed by Dushyant and Digvijay's father and former MP Ajay Singh Chautala. The party has not named its candidate from Badhra where Dushyant's mother Naina Chautala is the sitting MLA.