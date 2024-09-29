Mayawati urges Dalits not to vote for Congress, BJP

In a post in Hindi on X, Mayawati said, "The continuous neglect and contempt of the Dalits by the Congress during the Assembly elections in Haryana proves that when everything is not right in the party right now, (if) it is wrong, then what will happen in the future? In such a situation, people of the Dalit community should not waste their vote by giving it to the Congress and the BJP etc."

"In any case, the leaders of the Congress, which has always been against reservation, now talk about ending reservation when the time comes.