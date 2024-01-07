Neither retired nor tired: Hooda declares 'aar-paar ki ladai' to oust BJP from Haryana

Addressing the party's 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' in Baroda in Sonipat district, Hooda said, "I have come to seek 'ijazat' (permission) from you. 'Ijazat' for what? Someone referred to me as 76 years old, but I am neither retired nor tired. I want to fight one 'aar-paar ki ladai' with them. I have come to seek your 'ijazat' and support."