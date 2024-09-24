Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Not in race for CM post, BJP-JJP alliance left Gurugram in 'civic mess': Rao Narbir Singh

Senior BJP leaders Rao Inderjit Singh and Anil Vij have said they will be staking claim to the CM's post if the party forms government in the state. However, Narbir Singh has no such ambitions.

"The central leadership has already announced Nayab Saini as the CM face. I don't think they will change it now. I am not in the race for it. Several years ago, I tried to become the CM but now I do not have any misconceptions. I want to focus on Gurugram and I am in the race for a ministerial berth, that's it," he told PTI in an interview.

Narbir Singh (63) announced last month that if he is not fielded by the BJP this time, he would contest from the constituency as a Congress candidate.